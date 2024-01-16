MLK Community Foundation Continues Scholarship Fundraising With Annual Breakfast

KEYNOTE SPEAKER – Dr. Francine Conway, Chancellor of Rutgers University – New Brunswick, speaks at the annual Community Breakfast.

Transformation through psychological health was the keynote theme of the 26th Dr. Martin Luther King Community Foundation’s annual community breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel on January 15.

That theme, tied to the teachings of Dr. King, was delivered by the event’s keynote speaker, Dr. Francine Conway, Chancellor of Rutgers University – New Brunswick.

“For those of us who have directly experienced trauma, whether it’s racial, ethnic, religious, gender and otherwise, Dr. King calls on us to be transformed by the renewal of our minds, which means taking care of your psychological health,” she said.

“Do not be a victim and conform to the path that history has created. Instead, be transformed by the renewing of your mind,” she said.

Several hundred people gathered in the Double Tree’s ballroom for the event, which featured performances by township students.

The breakfast is the Foundation’s main fundraiser. Money raised is used to award scholarships to graduating Franklin Township seniors.

Over the past 26 years, the Foundation has awarded $268,400 to 230 students, said Rabbi Eli Garfinkel, a member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

“We love our Franklin graduating seniors, and the way we show that love is giving them the gift of learning,” Garfinkel said.

Conway also spoke about the importance in avoiding conformity.

“When we’re faced with our pain, when atrocities of the news awaken the echoes of trauma, when we face the impact of disconnection … it is then that we must dig deep and hold on to our humanity and refuse to conform,” she said.

“Recent social events forced us to wrestle with the dialectical, in other words, to act through opposing forces, and in these situations, we must remember to uphold our values, especially in seemingly contradictory positions,” Conway said.

“We do this knowing that all of us are tied together by our collective histories,” she said. “Dr. King’s sermon is still relevant today, and it gives us the solution … be not conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

“Whether we leave King-sized legacies or small ones, we can decide what will bear our signature,” Conway said. “I hope that mine will say I was a sincere non-conformist who helped to transform lives and helped bend the arc of history toward justice. What will yours be?”

The event was MC’d by Franklin Township Police Capt. Sean Hebbon, the Foundation’s president, and was kicked off by the FTPD’s Honor Guard’s presentation of the colors.

Franklin High School student Gabriella Stewart sang the National Anthem, and Joseph Amponsah, of the New Jersey Orators’ Somerset chapter, recited poems by Maya Angelou.

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School student Joharri Saunders sang, “Everything I Wanted.” There were also performances by the Community Fellowship Mass Choir.

There were dance performances by the Franklin Middle School 7th Grade Dancers and 8th Grade Dancers, and the CJCP Dancers.

Fr. Lancelot McGrath of St. Matthias Church gave the Invocation, and Preeta Acharya of the Baha’i Community gave the Benediction.

Musical interludes were provided by the Franklin Township Community Band.

More information on donating or applying for the scholarships can be found at the Foundation’s web site.

