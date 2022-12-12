Millstone Man Charged With August Bank Robbery; Family Members Charged With Hindering

A 36-year-old Millstone man has been charged with the August 22 robbery of a bank on Route 27, following a three-month investigation by local, state and federal authorities.

In addition, three members of the man’s family have been charged with hindering apprehension, police said.

Township police received a call at about 2:08 p.m. on August 22 that a Route 27 bank had been robbed. The robber demanded money from several tellers before he escaped with an unknown amount of cash, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man, who was was described as wearing black shoes, black pants, black shirt, black mask and a black motorcycle helmet and goggles, escaped on a motorcycle, police said.

The investigation led to the Millstone man, and on December 2, a search warrant was executed on his Millstone home by FTPD detectives, the Newark FBI SWAT Team, agents from the FBI Newark – Franklin Township Resident Agency Office, members of the Monroe Township Police Department, members of the New Jersey State Police, and detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the release.

The man was arrested later that day in Ocean Township, according to the release.

The man was charged with 2nd Degree Robbery and 2nd Degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, according to the release.

The suspect was recently released from the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, where he had been taken after his arrest, according to court records.

Also on December 2, three members of the suspect’s family were charged with 3rd Degree Hindering. They were processed and release, according to the press release.

Anyone with information relating to this bank robbery is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



