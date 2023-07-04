Quantcast

Middlebush Volunteer Fire Company Welcomes July 4

Added by Bill Bowman on July 4, 2023.
The Middlebush Volunteer Fire Company continued a nearly century old tradition with its annual July 4 parade.

Kicking off at the fire house at 21 Olcott Street, the parade meandered to Smith Street, then South Middlebush Avenue and Amwell Road before returning to its starting point.

In addition to Middlebush apparatus, departments from across the township showed up to participate in the parade.

There were also a large number of walkers, bike riders and antique and classic car aficionados taking part.

The FR&A broadcast the parade:

Here are some scenes from the day:



