Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony Planned For May 29

PAYING TRIBUTE – The Franklin Township Police Department’s Honor Guard at the 2022 Memorial Day commemoration. (File photo.)

The Franklin Township Memorial Day Parade and Commemoration will commence at noon May 29, with the parade route from New Brunswick Road up DeMott Lane to the Veterans Memorial at the Municipal Complex.

Following the parade, a short ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in from the Municipal Building will be held at approximately 1 p.m. to honor those who have died in service to our country.

The parade begins with the antique fire engine from Middlebush Fire Department. Others in the parade include elected officials, Franklin High School Marching Band and JROTC, Franklin Township Public Schools students, Boy/Girl Scouts, community organizations, classic cars transporting the Canal Walk Veterans, local fire/rescue squads, and Franklin Township Police Department.

If you have an antique or classic car and would like to participate in the parade transporting our veterans or if your organization would like to march in the parade, please let us know.

Park in the Municipal Complex parking lots and set your lawn chairs up along DeMott Lane for the best viewing of the parade. Restrooms in the Municipal Building are open to the public.

This year the Franklin High School JROTC will be escorting our Grand Marshal, Michel Mockers. Mr. Mockers, a centenarian, was a WWII veteran and French Resistance Fighter who was recently honored with France’s highest order of merit, the French Legion of Honor, presented to him a few months ago by French Consul General Jérémie Robert of New York during a ceremony in the Township Council Chamber.

This year, weather permitting, we are expecting a flyover from a US Coast Guard helicopter which is always exciting. Also, from the Coast Guard is OS1 Chris Noto, who will talk about his experiences in the military.

The Canal Walk Veterans will lead in the ringing of the bells.

We have so much more planned for the ceremony that you won’t want to miss.

For more information about the parade and ceremony, please contact Bob LaCorte at 732-991-1710 or BobLacorte52@gmail.com.





