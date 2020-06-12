Mayor’s Virtual ‘Town Hall’ Covers Many Subjects

Viewers of the Mayor’s Town Hall heard that township restaurants are preparing for outdoor dining starting June 15.

The township is helping local restaurateurs prepare for outdoor dining, the Williams pool is getting ready to open, and all parks are open for full capacity.

Those were some of the topics covered June 11 during Mayor Phil Kramer’s virtual “Town Hall.”

As part of the state’s gradual “re-opening” from restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy is allowing restaurants to offer outdoor dining, with restrictions, beginning June 15.

The restrictions include limiting capacity and spacing tables. The Township Council has eased a number of restrictions allowing restaurants to place tables in parking lots.

The township has prepared and delivered informational packets to all township restaurants to help them prepare for the opening, Township pManager Robert Vornlocker said.

“We’ve already approved 20 restaurants with the health department,” he said. “We met with another five restaurants today. That seems to be met very well by the restaurant owners.”

Preparations for opening the Naaman Williams Park pool are underway, Vornlocker said.

Vornlocker said capacity will be limited to 30 people at a time.

“We’re hoping to have two-hour blocks,” he said. “This way we make it equitable to have everyone come to the pool.”

And to make it even easier for residents to go to the pool this summer, there will one no fee charged, Vornlocker said.

“Given all of the circumstances we’ve been though, there will be no fee for people to come to the pool this year,” he said. “Staff felt that with all the hardship that everyone is continuing to endure, the last thing we need to do is collect fees at the door. We think that’s the least we can do as far as summer park activities.”

While parks are now fully open, activities in them is still restricted, Vornlocker said.

“The one thing we’re waiting for is guidance from the state on organized sports activities,” he said. “Right now, it’s supposed to be limited to non-contact sports, I don’t know how we’re supposed to handle things like basketball and soccer and cricket and softball.”