Mayor’s Valentine Weddings Day Ends With A Meow

Felix and Nucky, left to right, at their “wedding” on Valentine’s Day.

It’s not too often you hear a wedding officiant end a ceremony by telling the happy couple that, “you may now sniff each other,” but that’s just what Mayor Phil Kramer found himself doing on Valentine’s Day.

Kramer ended his day of conducting weddings at the Municipal Complex by administering “wedding vows” to a couple of cool cats named Nucky and Felix.

And when we say cats, we mean it. Nucky and Felix are the pets of Thea Jones of Franklin Park, who said she thought having her two boys “married” would be a fun thing to do while helping out Second Chance for Animals. the organization that funds the Franklin Township Animal Shelter.

Kramer has made it his practice to donate all of his wedding fees to Second Chance, a total that so far amounts to thousands of dollars. The “pet weddings” was seen as a way to enhance those donations.

Nucky and Felix were the first pets to have the ceremony.

“Obviously, it’s fun,” Kramer said. “And it’s a little donation to the animal shelter, and hopefully it’s a way people can just bond a little bit better with their pets.”

With the cats on a red tablecloth in front of a backdrop printed with hearts, Kramer conducted teh ceremony, which was capped off by a “loving cup” containing milk from which both cats could sip.

Jones said she got the idea for the ceremony when she saw a flier at the Franklin Township Library advertising the pet weddings.

“I’m a very big animal lover, so I love anything to do with animals,” she said. “I thought why not, it’s just for fun. They cuddle, they sleep, they run around together, they bathe each other. They’re like two peas in a pod.”

She said she and her husband do have a female cat, Cashmere, but, she said, the Persian is too old to handle the stress of being transported back and forth.

Jones said she had Nucky for several years, and adopted Felix when another cat she had died.

“I could see in his eyes that he was lonely and depressed that he lost his friend,” she said. “So, I got Felix, and now they just love each other.”