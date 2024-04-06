Mayor Kramer’s Earthquake Update

Today at 10:23 AM Franklin Township experienced an earthquake which was centered in Lebanon NJ with a magnitude of 4.8. About 18 miles from our municipal complex.

I have contacted our public safety director Quovella Maeweather who indicated the state, which obviously includes Lebanon, has activated the office of emergency management but Somerset County and Franklin have not. There are no major reports of damage in Franklin. Immediately after the quake there were some calls to 911 mainly inquiring if everything was alright. Public works has detected no leaks of our water system, but they are continuing to monitor. The sewage authority has no indication of leaks at pump stations. Gravity feed lines may take time to become obvious, so they continue to monitor.

PSEG reported no gas leaks, but they have proactively begun inspections of vulnerable locations within 15 miles of the epicenter. Franklin is right at the edge of that. They ask that people remain vigilant and report any smell of gas.

There were no problems reported by our schools. I spoke to both charter schools. I left messages at our private schools. Our public schools went into shelter mode briefly while the buildings were checked and no damage was found.

The main library had a cap fall off of a smoke detector.

From the news I learned that aftershocks to quakes like these are unlikely but possible. Then this afternoon we had one. Report emergencies to 911 and routine matters to 732-873-5533.

Of interest, family members of mine in New Hampshire, felt the quake. The news reported it was also felt in Virginia.

