Mayor, Council Democrats, ‘Vote For All 3’ BOE Slate Unofficial Winners In General Election

CHECKING THE NUMBERS – Board of Education candidates Bill Grippo and Erica Inocencio check the tally board at Par2Play on November 7.

The Democratic Mayoral and Township Council slate, and a slate of Board of Education candidates which includes an incumbent, appear to be on the road to victory in the November 7 General Election.

The candidates enjoyed leads in their races, but the tallies do not include all votes cast early, votes cast by mail and provisional ballots. The final vote results will be updated as new numbers come in, and will be certified by Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter on November 27.

The unofficial Mayor and Council winners are incumbent Mayor Phil Kramer, and incumbent Township Council At-Large members Kimberly Francois, Ram Anbarasan and newcomer Alex Kharazi.

Current Township Councilwoman Crystal Pruitt decided to not run for re-election.

In the Board of Education race, voters put incumbent Bill Grippo back in office, joined by his running mates Erica Inocencio and Jimmie Parker III.

Current Board members Mike Smith and Nishita Desai decided to not run for re-election.

In the Mayor race, unofficial vote tallies compiled by the County as of 11:11 p.m. November 7 have Kramer with 8,467 votes over challenger Brian Levine’s 3,902 votes.

In the Council race, Francois led all candidates with 8,808 votes, followed by Kharazi with 8,656 votes, and Anbarasan with 8,362 votes. Republicans Frank Kunz Sr. tallied 3,735 votes and Alhaji Noah Fofanah garnered 3,581 votes.

In the school board race, the unofficial tallies have Grippo leading all candidates with 5,889 votes, followed by Inocencio with 5,770 votes and Parker with 5,149 votes.

Stefanie Barnham garnered 3,647 votes, Loren Long received 2,883 votes, Marco Bruno received 2,710 votes, and Deva Villuri received 2,401 votes.

The Democratic candidates in the state 17th Legislative District – Sen. Bob Smith, Assemblyman Joe Danielsen and newcomer Kevin Egan – were declared winners by the Associated Press.

All three candidates won their races in Franklin Township.

Slightly more than 14 percent of township registered voters cast ballots.

The candidates and their supporters gathered at Par2Play on Hamilton Street to celebrate their apparent victories.

“I want to thank the citizens of Franklin for having faith in me once again,” Kramer said.

I’m really deeply honored to have the opportunity to serve as a councilman in our township,” Kharazi said.. I want to thank all the residents who voted for me and our team.

“I think tonight is a vindication of our team,” Anbarasan said We worked very hard for the last four years doing a lot of good things for the town.

Francois, on the Council for 20 years, said, “It’s been an honor and privilege to serve the residents and businesses in Franklin Township. I thank the voters for giving me four more years to do the work for Franklin Township.”

Grippo, who will be starting his second term on the Board, said his two priorities during this term would be establishing an early childhood center for 3- and 4-year-olds, and bringing in a YMCA to the township.”

“I’m excited,” he said.

Inocencio said she was “overwhelmed” by the support she received.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” she said. “I hope to be a voice for all parents and be a representative for all parents.”

Danielsen, a state Assemblyman since 2014, said he is very happy “but I’m mostly happy for all the residents, businesses and visitors to Franklin.”

“The Democratic Party has for decades kept in close touch with the needs of Franklin, we delivered, everybody knew we delivered,” he said.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate spoke to the candidates:

Here are some scenes from the evening at the municipal building and Par2Play:

Vote tallies will be updated as they become available.

