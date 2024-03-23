Masjid-e-Ali Iftar Brings Together Many Faiths

NJ HOMELAND SECURITY CHIEF – Laurie Doran, director of the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, speaks during the Masjid-e-Ali Interfaith Iftar March 22.

Representatives of multiple faith traditions gathered at Masjid-e-Ali on Cedar Grove Lane March 22 for the mosque’s annual Intra- and Interfaith Iftar.

The event is held during Ramadan, a month-long Muslim observance of fasting and purification. Ramadan this year runs until April 9.

During the month, Muslims fast during daylight hours, breaking that fast with a meal known as the iftar. Masjid-e-Ali annually invites the community to join in on one of the dinners.

One of the event’s featured speakers was Laurie Doran, director of the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

Prior to her remarks, Doran said that her office makes it a point to visit “the interfaith community when they’re having their various holidays throughout the year. This is a wonderful time for us to be together and collaborate and celebrate with members of the Muslim community.”

In her remarks to the assembled, Doran said, “In the spirit of this sacred month, our agency joins you in reflecting on our own journey, recognizing areas for growth, and reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that New Jersey remains a safe place to visit, live, worship and work.”

“It’s not a commitment that we take lightly, it’s an undertaking that can only be accomplished when we earn the trust of those we aim to protect and serve,” she said.

The theme enunciated by the religious speakers was the importance of unity.

The rev. Sonya Redd, of the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, told the assembled that, “So much is going on around the world, it is a blessing for us to be here.:

“Thank God for Franklin Township, where there is such a diversity of races, ethnicities, religions,” she said. “But the blessing is, we have come together for a good reason, and all around this town we come together.”

“We have to continue to work hard,” she said. “There are so many things happening around the world that can pull us apart if we don’t stay vigilant and work together. As long as we continue to talk with each other when we have concerns, when we have issues.”

“Let’s continue to work hard in this community to maintain our unity,” Rev. Redd said.

Imam Jawad Ahmed of the Islamic Circle of North America said that “it does not make a difference what color we have, what ethnicity we have, what culture we have, since we all are children of Adam and Eve, we should all come together, pray together, worship God together.”

“Humanity needs unity now more than ever, as we know what’s going on in Gaza and other parts of the world where people are suffering, and therefore, when we pray together to almighty God in unity and unison, whether we call him Allah, Yahweh or God, he is the one and only God and the creator and master of this universe,” he said.

“Let us pray tonight that God almighty bless all humanity, remove all the pain and suffering from this Earth, bring the world to one unity with peace, love, compassion and understanding,” he said.

The evening’s keynote speaker, Maulana Rizwan Rizvi, the Imam of Masjid-e-Ali, i,plored the congregation to commit “righteous deeds.”

Among. those deeds: Standing up for justice. Standing up against injustice. Standing up for those struggling in the world in general, regardless of their background. Speaking against war, demanding peace.

“At times we feel helpless, we can’t really do much,” he said. “Let’s channel our frustration into meaningful and impactful actions. First, we have to get rid of our hostility, our words, our actions as well as our behaviors.”

“I ask you to all pray for a peace that is there to be everlasting and that we remain committed to calling out all things that are wrong to be wrong, and all things that are good to be good,” he said.

Township Councilman Alex Kharazi, one of the mosque’s founders, presented a $10,000 donation to the Franklin Food Bank. The money was raised from the Muslim community, he said.

“Food insecurity in Franklin Township is a challenge,” he said. :The facts is that 40 percent of our students depend on food assistance. We have many people in our township … who depend on assistance for food from some organization.”

“We are very fortunate to have one of the greatest organizations in our town, the Franklin Food Bank,” he said.

Derek Smith, the Food Bank’s executive director, said the staff and volunteers at the Food bank are “so proud of the opportunity to serve this community.”

“We would not be able to serve this community without the support of everyone in this incredible town,” he said. “We cherish, we celebrate and honor the diversity of this town. There is no town like Franklin in America.”

Also on hand to speak were Mayor Phil Kramer and state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen.

“Tonight, as we break bread together, we are reminded of the beautiful tapestry of faiths which enrich our township. In the Jewish tradition, we understand the importance of community, passion and the sheer humanity that binds us all,” Kramer said.

“In a world often divided by differences, it is events like this that serve as a powerful reminder of our community’s humanity and our common humanity,” he said. “Regardless of our backgrounds or beliefs, we are all part of the same human family. Our duty to stand together in solidarity, working toward the future of peace and understanding.”

“As we share this iftar meal, let us pause to think about the blessings of diversity, the strength that comes from our embracing of our differences and let us commit ourselves to building bridges of understanding and cooperation, not just during Ramadan, but every day of the year,” Kramer said.

Danielsen said that he and his Democratic colleagues “love you all.”

“We’re here to worship our creator with you, we’re here to raise our families with you, we’re here to protect you and support you and whatever you’re going through, we want to go through it with you because as I always say, your family is my family, and I know my family is your family,” he said.

