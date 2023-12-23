Martin Luther King Community Foundation Sets Annual Breakfast

MLK BREAKFAST – The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Community Breakfast is always well-attended. (File Photo.)

The 2024 Annual Franklin Township Dr. Martin Luther King Community Breakfast is set for 8:30 a.m. January 15, 2024 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Somerset.

Francine Conway, Chancellor of Rutgers University – New Brunswick, will be the event’s keynote speaker. Rutgers has been the college of choice for many graduating students in Franklin Township, as well as the majority of the foundation’s scholarship recipients. The university also plays a significant role in the upliftment of the area, according to a press release about the event.

According to its web site, the Foundation’s mission “is to fulfill Dr. King’s dream of unity among the races through promotion of: racial harmony, equality and justice for all, opportunity for building strong relations among all people, educational opportunities and services, scholarships for the youth of Franklin Township, and unity celebrations for our entire community.”

The Foundation’s main fundraising event is the annual breakfast, which brings together community members and leaders from throughout the township.

The event features student performances, musical selections and speeches.

There is still time to place a patron ad or advertise your business during the event, and throughout the remainder of 2024 by placing a donation or purchasing an ad on the foundation website by January 8, 2024.

Tickets are only available on the website, www.ftmlk.org. Early-Bird Admission is $45 until December 31. Regular admission is $50. Seating is limited so you are encouraged to purchase tickets early, to guarantee your reservation and to take advantage of the December discount.





