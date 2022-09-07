Marion Elizabeth Fischer, 90; Was St. Matthias School’s First Librarian

Marion Elizabeth Fischer (nee DeMarrais), born May 3, 1932, passed peacefully in Princeton, September 5.

Marion, Catholic, mother, loving sister, librarian, and volunteer gave her heart and soul to Somerset and surrounding communities for nearly 70 years.

Marion began her Catholic education in Bergen County, graduating from the Academy of the Holy Angels in Fort Lee, before graduating with honors with a B.S. in Chemistry at the New Jersey College for Women (now Douglass College of Rutgers University).

She worked as a chemical librarian at the M.W. Kellogg Co., solidifying her love of books, libraries, and literacy. She later returned to Rutgers for a master’s degree in library science.

She worked in schools and libraries at St. Peter’s in New Brunswick, Franklin Township, and most notably, St. Matthias in Somerset, where she ran the library for 45 years from the school’s opening in 1965 until her retirement in 2010.

She served on the Central New Jersey Reading Council, the National Catholic Educational Association, Literacy Volunteers of America, and the Franklin Township Library Board of Trustees.

She loved working with children and young adults, sharing her love of reading and writing through story time and young authors programs. She also loved crossword puzzles, spending many an hour solving the Sunday New York Times puzzles. She served as a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader and 4-H leader. A founding member of the parish in 1962, Marion’s love of St. Matthias extended to the Rosary Altar Society, PTA, and as an after-school crafts instructor, and literacy tutor. She loved her fellow professionals on the St. Matthias faculty and enjoyed their lifelong friendship as recently as her 90th birthday celebration this past May.

Marion appreciated deeply the care and assistance provided by the Comfort Keepers; and the family is indebted to Chris, Nancy, Elizabeth, Ashley, and Mary-Alice for their tireless, often thankless, work that enabled Marion to stay in her home.

Marion was predeceased by her parents, Joseph A. and Genevieve (nee Hanigan) DeMarrais, her beloved husband of 45 years, Francis E. “Frank” Fischer, her brother, Michael F. DeMarrais, and her sister-in-law, Adaline DeMarrais.

Marion is survived by her brothers Paul DeMarrais and Kevin (Marilyn) DeMarrais, sister-in-law, Carmen DeMarrais; six children: Mark (Nancy) Fischer, Chesapeake, VA; Chris (Nancy) Fischer (Kendall Park, NJ); Carl Fischer (Carol Parks), Leavenworth, KS; Kurt (Audrey) Fischer, Scottsdale, AZ; Mary-Alice (Len) Swanson, Cicero, NY; and Beth (Ashley) Jolly, Hamilton, NJ; eight grandchildren: Jillian (Kathryn, deceased) Rodriguez, Alex (Chelsea) Fischer, Brianna Fischer, Kevin Fischer, Allison Fischer (Cameron Cederlind), Jake Swanson, Michael Jolly and Samantha Jolly, two great-grandchildren (Mia and Riley Fischer), numerous nieces and nephews – and her “special” grandchild, Kristina Scimone.

Family and friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. September 8 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. September 9 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Committal service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tuition Angels Fund at St. Matthias Church in memory of Marion Fischer, 168 J. F. Kennedy Blvd., Somerset, NJ 08873.



