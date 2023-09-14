Man Who Saved Toddlers After Car Accident Honored At Township Council Meeting

GOOD SAMARITAN HONORED – Daniel Pierson, right, was honored by Mayor Phil Kramer and the Township Council for saving two toddlers after an auto accident on Cedar Grove Lane.

A township resident who rescued two toddlers from an overturned car after an accident was commended by the Mayor and Township Council at the Council’s September 12 meeting.

Daniel Pierson rushed to the overturned SUV following an accident on Cedar Grove Lane, found the toddlers in car seats, and freed them.

“Many of you may have heard about him on Facebook,” Mayor Phil Kramer said. “This is a life saving commendation.”

“The way I learned about it was my wife forwarded me a link to the Facebook page, and she said, does this deserve recognition? It wasn’t a difficult decision,” Kramer said.

“In the dark he had to get out two children,” he said. “He likely saved two lives.”

“I’m just proud that people take the time to watch out for other people,” Kramer said. “It’s very important. Just look out for each other, that’s all I want. I want to recognize you for doing this.”





