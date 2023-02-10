Quantcast

Man Injured After Car Crashes Into Apartment Building

Added by Bill Bowman on February 10, 2023.
Saved under Crime, Crime News

A 77-year-old township man was injured February 10 when his car drove into an apartment building on Ari Drive, police said.

Police received a 9-1-1 call about the accident at about 10:16 a.m., according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department. Callers said there was an odor of gas around the building.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Franklin Township Code Enforcement, Franklin Township building inspectors, and PSE&G arrived to inspect the premises, according to the release. Two buildings were initially evacuated as a precaution and currently two apartments in one building have not been cleared to return, the release said.

Firefighters from Middlebush Volunteer Fire Company and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital BLS also responded.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

