Lightning Strike Takes Out Police Department Phones

Added by Bill Bowman on July 21, 2021.
Saved under Crime

The non-emergency phone system at the township Public Safety Building was knocked out for more than a day after the township communication tower was struck by lightning on July 17.

The strike came during one of the severe thunderstorms that hit the area over the weekend.

No emergency phone systems were affected, and the strike did not affect the radio dispatch system, FTPD spokesman Det. Sgt. Vincent Wilson said in an email.

Wilson said the tower was struck at about 9 p.m. July 17.

“The building’s phone system interruption lasted intermittently for approximately 36 hours,” Wilson wrote in an email.

“The interruption did not cause any danger to the public or the public’s ability to receive emergency services,” he wrote.

Wilson said the tower has been repaired and is being monitored by the township’s IT department.

Cover Photo: Franklin Township.

