Life Story: Yetta Cowen, 87; Former School Teacher

Mrs. Yetta Cowen passed away on October 9 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville. She was 87 years old.

Mrs. Cowen was born in Manhattan and lived there as a child. She resided for many years in Plainfield and north Plainfield where she raised her family and had a career as a school teacher. She and her husband relocated to the Somerset section of Franklin Township 14 years ago.

Mrs. Cowen was predeceased by her siblings Morris and William and her two sisters Tillie and Goldie.

She is survived by her husband Lewis Cowen of Somerset and her sons Dr. Daniel Cowen and Jonathan Cowen and his wife Jessica. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jeffrey, Eric, Julia, Emily and Andrew.



