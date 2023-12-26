Life Story: Wilmer ‘Bill’ Kreider Schnure, 79; Was Systems Engineer

Wilmer “Bill” Kreider Schnure, 79, passed away on December 13 after an 11-year battle with prostate cancer.

Born in Schenectady, NY in 1944, to the late Robert and Annabel Schnure, Bill grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and finally settled in Somerset where he has resided for the past 45 years.

After high school, Bill attended Bucknell University where he graduated at the top of his engineering class. From there he went on to the University of Michigan, where he obtained his Ph.D. in electrical engineering before working as a systems engineer for Telcordia (formally known as Bell Labs & Bellcore) for over 25 years.

In June of 1977, Bill met his wife of 44 years, Gloria, at Jimmy Burn’s Sea Girt Inn in Sea Girt. Bill and Gloria dated for two years before getting married in May of 1979. The two of them raised three boys, Dan, Drew, and Jeff. Bill was a devoted husband and loving father. He lived a simple life and self-sacrificed for the needs of his family. He had a tremendous work ethic and did not miss a day of school or work due to illness since the 2nd Grade, but always made time to be there for his family whether coaching soccer for all three of his sons or helping them with their math homework.

Some of Bill’s fondest memories are of his days at U of M where he played rugby. Bill always loved sharing stories of his playing days, as well as fellow teammates, after parties (which always had a keg of beer) and other adventures shared with teammates.

Bill was an avid runner and enjoyed running up until recently when he started having complications from his cancer treatment. For years he routinely participated in races around Central New Jersey. Some of his favorites were the Spring Lake Five, Manasquan Turkey Trot, The Rutgers Big Chill, as well as the South River Frost on the Pumpkin which Bill continued to run even during years when they didn’t have it. In addition to running, Bill also enjoyed tending to his garden with several different types of hot peppers which only Bill would consume, as well as following sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, Michigan Wolverines, and Chicago Cubs.

Bill will be remembered not only for his exceptional academic and professional achievements, but also for the kindness, warmth, and generosity that he shared abundantly with those around him. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will endure for those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gloria Schnure; his sons Dan, Drew, and Jeff Schnure; his daughters-in-law Renita Schnure, Lily Schnure, and Alana Feldman, and his grandchildren Aubrey, Austin , Mia, Ashtyn, Ava, and Steele Schnure.

He is also survived by his brother Robert Schnure, along with his wife, Fran, sister Barbara Schnure, and her husband Larry, and many extended family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873 at a memorial service from 2:30-4:30 p.m. January 6. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to the American Cancer Society, and any Institution of your choice.





