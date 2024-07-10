Life Story: Wesley Delton Perry, 87; Known As ‘Mr. Wes’

Wesley Delton Perry, formerly of Plainfield, transitioned on July 1 at the Regency Care Center in Somerset. He was 87 years old.

Wesley was born in Warren County, North Carolina to the late Joe and Virginia Perry. He was the fourth of 12 children; seven siblings preceded him in death. Wesley was educated in the Warren County School system in North Carolina. He was a baptized believer in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Wesley, like most young men of this era, moved north in search of employment. He lived in Baltimore Maryland for a while before permanently moving to Plainfield New Jersey.

While residing in Plainfield he married the late Catherine McNeil and two children were born of this union.

After the death of Catherine, Wesley married the late Mamie Lee, to this union one child was born. Through marriage Wesley was also a father to two other children, Monica preceded him in death.

Wesley worked for 40 years in the factory industry Standard Plastic ( Mattels). When the company moved to California Wesley found employment with Imperial Foods, also in South Plainfield, before retiring in 2015.

After retirement he continued to work doing what he enjoyed, helping others as a School Crossing Guard known to the children and parents of Washington Community School as Mr. Wes. There was no place that he went that someone didn’t know Mr. Wes and always had a kind word to say about him, from the stores to just driving his truck at 15 miles an hour or LESS down the street. He was given the name “Buzz” by his best friend, Mr. Leroy, with whom he established a brotherly friendship from Standard Plastic. From the neighborhood he was given the name “Poncho” . Our Dad loves to play his pick-Its daily, and best believe the store owners knew every last number by heart.

He was an outdoorsman at heart and enjoyed fishing in any open piece of water he could find.

He was also a member of the Oriental Grand Lodge A.F.& A.M. Newark, and a faithful member of Trojan Masonic Lodge #26 in Westfield NJ where he received his 33rd Degree as a Master Mason . He contributed to a multitude of charities and was dedicated to family and acts of service. Our father has touched so many of our friends’ lives over the years. He was a quiet man but an observant man and when he spoke “Everyone listen”.

Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Craig Perry, Serena Bennerman (Jason), of Somerset; Denise Perry, New Brunswick and Nancy Callier, of East Orange, New Jersey. Son-in-law James Johnson Clayton County, GA.

Twelve Grandchildren: Darnell, Brittany, Christopher, Shalete, Jarred, Diamond, Jordan, Jazmine(Kaila), Kahlil, Chandler and Elliott, lastly one special grandson Kaishon who he took under his wing and raised as a son and gave him the nickname “I don’t know;” 10 Great-Grands, Andrew, Jalanie, Taahir, Liam, Selena, Harmony ,Messiah, Bryson, Sincere, and Luna, and three Sisters, Mildred Boyd (Eugene) of Teaneck, Bertha Cacho and Selma Townes of Warrenton, NC. One brother, Jewel Perry (Bettye) of Warrenton, NC. Five sisters-in-law, Agnes Fauntleroy (Thomas), Bertha McNeil , Brenda Lee , Rosa Perry and Norma Wallace, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special thank You to Denise Florence who was our father’s caregiver.

Death takes the body,

God takes the soul.

Our mind holds the memories.

Our heart keeps the love.

Our faith lets us know

We will meet again.





Your Thoughts

comments