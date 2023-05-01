Life Story: Walter W. Friedberg, 93; Served In Korean Conflict

Walter W. Friedberg, 93, passed away on April 27 at his home in Somerset.

Born on June 13, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of Isador and Ida (Pearlman) Friedberg. Walter lived in Houston for a short period of time, before returning to Brooklyn and eventually finding his home in Somerset.

He honorably served in the Army during the Korean Conflict with the rank of Private First Class. After his service, Mr. Friedberg worked in sales before becoming a constable for the Somerset County District Court, where he served for many years.

He was a member of several organizations including the Cook College Parents Association and the Jewish War Veterans. Mr. Friedberg also served as past president and board member of the Tamiment organization.

One of Walter’s favorite pastimes was restoring cars to their former glory, a hobby that brought him great satisfaction and allowed him to showcase his meticulous attention to detail. He enjoyed playing racquetball and paddleball where he spent time on the courts. Walter also loved the thrill of riding motorcycles. He owned several bikes over the years and loved nothing more than taking family and friends for rides. He also had a passion for barbecuing and was best known for his mouth-watering ribs. In addition, he enjoyed swimming but could also be found relaxing by the pool. He enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time and socializing with family, friends, and neighbors.

Walter will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who will always remember his kind heart, his giving nature, and his unwavering zest for life. His legacy will live on through the memories he created and the joy he brought to those who knew him.

Mr. Friedberg was preceded in death by his parents, Isador and Ida Friedberg; his brothers- and sister-in-law, Irving (Ruth) Friedberg and Bernie (Trudy) Friedberg; and his nephews, Stewie Futerman and Gerry Friedberg.

He is survived by his loving spouse of 70 years, Marcia Friedberg; his daughters Joyce Friedberg and Ilissa Friedberg; his granddaughter, Nicole Grzybowski; his nieces and nephews, Corinne Futerman, Jeffery Friedberg, Linda and Jeff Steinetz, Barbara and Allen Kurek, Randy and Janet Schneider, Leslie Schneider, Lisa Schneider, and many extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Jewish War Veterans at, www.jwv.org/give/donate or to the American Parkinson Disease Association at, www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l or to the Alzheimer of New Jersey at, www.interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E21950&id=5.com

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.





