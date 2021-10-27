Life Story: Visitacion ‘Vee’ Toscana Stanford, 71; Longtime Somerset Resident

Visitacion “Vee” Toscana Stanford, 71, of Orlando, FL, passed away at her home on October 15, 2021.

Vee was born in Liliw, Laguna, Philippines on March 23, 1950. She was a longtime resident of Somerset before moving to Orlando in 2004. She graduated from Feati University and Polytechnic University of the Philippines with a B.S. in Commerce Accounting. She worked as an accountant and IT communications specialist at various companies.

Vee enjoyed gardening and growing different fruits, traveling, watching college basketball and football (especially the Florida Gators), playing tennis, nightly walks with Tim and their dog Polly, and spending time with her sisters and extended family. She was deeply dedicated to her Catholic faith and was a committed parishioner of St. Matthias in Somerset and later Holy Family in Orlando.

Vee is predeceased by her parents Aresio Toscana and Erminia Villanueva Toscana, and her sister Leonida Toscana Torres. She is survived by her husband of 31 years Tim; her daughter Nicole Marella of Hoboken and her husband David; sisters Letty Toscana of Woodside, NY, Lynna Talabon of Belville, and Angie Masalunga of Somerset, and her husband Napoleon; sister-in-law Susan Kizlinski of North Kingston, RI and her husband Stash; brother-in-law Robert Stanford of Bordentown and his wife Bridget; as well as numerous dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation taking place from 7-9 p.m. November 5 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Requiem Mass to be held at 10 a.m. November 6 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 168 John F. Kennedy Blvd.



