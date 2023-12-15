Life Story: Vincent Saitta, 97; World War II Veteran

Mr. Vincent Saitta passed away on December 13 at Spring Hills Assisted Living Center in Somerset. He was 97 years old.

Vincent was born and raised in The Bronx, New York. He lived in Queens for a short time and once he married, he and his wife Santa moved to Plainview, Long Island where they would raise their family.

Vincent served our country faithfully during World War II. He was self employed for many years working an umbrella stand on Edgemere Beach when he was a young man, owning a dry-cleaning store in Plainview, and owning a luncheonette in Garden City. He was also employed in various sales roles through his life.

Vincent loved nothing more than the company of his family. He carried on many of his father’s traditions including wine making and jarring alcohol cherries. One of his favorite get-togethers was for annual Kentucky Derby party with family and friends. He enjoyed his retirement traveling with his wife to Italy and the western United States along with short trips to Washington D.C. In his younger years he assisted in coaching his sons baseball and football teams and he was always ready for a good pinochle game.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Santa in 2017. He was also pre-deceased by his sister Annette Castania.

He is survived by his children, Wayne Saitta and his wife Irene Zelterman, Thomas Saitta and his wife Gail, and Dawn Saitta and her husband Gary Mazzei. Vincent is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Kristin, Matthew, Che, Sierra, Mary, William, Patrick and Laura, and his two great-grandchildren, Logan and David.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m. December 16 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Interment will take place at Long Island National Cemetery at a future date.

Please consider a contribution in Mr. Saitta’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.





