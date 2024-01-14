Life Story: Vincent P. Simpson, 88; U.S. Air Force Veteran

Our dad, Vincent P. Simpson, died on January 10 at the age of 88 with family at his side. He was a humble, hardworking man who loved to laugh. He was our expert at math homework and life.



Born and raised in Millvale, Pennsylvania, he lived in Kansas City, Missouri and Levittown, Pennsylvania before moving to Somerset in 1965.



Vincent enlisted in the US Air Force, serving stateside in the mid-1950s.



Professionally, he worked for AT&T/Bell System his whole career and retired as a Fellow in Industrial Engineering. He held an undergrad from the University of Pittsburgh, Masters from North Western and a PHD from NYU in Operations Research.



Vincent was an active parishioner of the Catholic Community of St. Matthias in Somerset and a charter member of the St. Matthias Knights of Columbus, Council #9925, Somerset, generously donating his time, talent and treasure. He enjoyed bowling, darts, sailing, woodworking, golf, bridge, swimming, being a church usher and later in life, the lunches at the Senior Center. But above all, spending time with his family and loved ones was his priority.



He is predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Isabel Simpson; sisters, Nancy and Izzy; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Simpson.



Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Anna Mary; son, Vincent Simpson of Bel Air, Maryland; daughters and sons-in-law, Ann and Jim Brisson of Austin, Texas, Virginia and Jerry Keenan of Yardley, Pennsylvania, and Jane and Kevin Adams of Collegeville, Pennsylvania; sister, Mary Lou Hayden of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; and most importantly the 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren – Jenny, Michael, Patrick, Kelly, Jimmy, John, Victoria, Joe, Tommy, Darcy, Billy, and Ellie, Ash and Ronnie.



Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. January 19 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. For those wishing to attend virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 353707.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. January 20 at St. Matthias Church, 168 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Somerset.

Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.





