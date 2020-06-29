Life Story: Ursula Morgenberger, 95; Teller At Franklin State Bank

Ursula Morgenberger, 95, passed away on June 26 at Parker in Somerset, New Jersey.

Mrs. Morgenberger was born March 22, 1925 in the Free State of Danzig to the late Johannes and Franciska (Brzozwski) Stuhrmann. She immigrated to the US in 1956 and settled in Buffalo, NY. Ursula then relocated to Perth Amboy, NJ, before settling in Somerset, where she resided with her family for 51 years.

Ursula was a bank teller for Franklin State Bank. She was a longtime and devoted parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset, where she was also a member of the Alter Rosary Society. Ursula was an avid gardener and would enjoy a good crossword puzzle. She also loved to bake, cook and appreciated a beautiful ocean view. Above all she adored her family, especially spending time with her three grandchildren.

Mrs. Morgenberger was preceded in death by her two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Robert Morgenberger; her daughters, Erika Marold and Barbara Collins and her husband Dave. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Eric, Christina, Kaitlin and a few nieces and nephews who live overseas.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.



