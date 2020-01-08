Life Story: Uche Chukwuma, 24; Aspiring Entertainment Lawyer

Uche Chukwuma, 24, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Uche was born December 17, 1995 in Plainfield, the daughter of Oliver and Gloira (Aguta) Chukwuma. She was a resident of Somerset.

She is survived by her parents, Oliver and Gloria Chukwuma of Somerset; her borther, Obumneme Chukwuma; her sister, Ekeoma Chukwuma and a host of cousins, Aunts, Uncles and extended family.

Uche graduated from Franklin Township High School in 2014 as vice president of her class. She attended Syracuse University, where she earned a Bachelors in Psychology, a Minor in African American Studies and was also the founder of Light on Ebony. She furthered her education at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School in Georgia; her dream was to become an entertainment lawyer.

She worked at Walker & Associates from late summer 2018 to the fall of 2019, starting as an intern and gradually working herself up to a paid employee. Her hard work and devotion earned her the position at the firm of director of legal and hip hop affairs.

“She was very, very hardworking and I considered her like a daughter,” said James Walker, Jr., a managing partner at Walker & Associates, the entertainment law firm where she previously worked. “She was my mentee and I would sit with her for hours,” said Mr. Walker.

She loved Hip-hop music and used to play the violin and the flute. She was also an avid traveler.

She had big plans for the new decade, as she had started her most recent intern position at the Law Office of Vincent Phillips where she is very missed.

“You were going to become one of the greatest entertainment lawyers to do it,” said Aurielle Brooks, Uche’s mentor and a legal attorney at the Law Office of Vincent Phillips.

Uche was known as a mentor, a great friend, a loving sister, a caring daughter, a budding entrepreneur, a social butterfly.





