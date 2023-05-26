Life Story: Tom Larson Fusia, Sr., 97; WW II Navy Veteran

Tom Larson Fusia, Sr., of Somerset passed away on May 24 at the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerville. He was 97.

Born in Pittsburgh and raised in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, he lived in various places throughout Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Jersey and Virginia before settling in Somerset last year.

Tom served in the US Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946.

He attended Bucknell University where he was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame for wrestling. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and won a trophy for House Decorations at the Phi Psi House. He graduated from Bucknell with a BS degree in Economics. He then worked as a Manager for the GC Murphy Company in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, finishing his career with the Murphy Co, as Senior Buyer in New York City before his retirement.

He was a fan of Pirates Baseball and Steelers Football. Tom also enjoyed playing golf, bowling and painting and was an amazing artist. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife, Betty Fusia died in 2015. He is also predeceased by his parents, Donald & Aileen Fusia; and brothers, Donald, Joe, Jack and Ed Fusia.

Surviving are his son, Tom L. Fusia, Jr. and partner Lisa Addison of Lagrange, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Kim & Paul Rollinson of Somerset; 4 grandchildren, Kori Rozar, Amy DiOrio (Ryan), Brittany Larsen (George), Michael Fusia (Miranda) and 7 great-grandchildren, Tommy, Luke, Riley, River, Evie, Lydia,and Georgie.

Funeral services will be held at a future date in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.









