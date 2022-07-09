Life Story: Thomas W. Neville, 74; Longtime St. Matthias Parishioner

Thomas W. Neville, 74, passed away, surround by his family, on July 8 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville.

Mr. Neville was born November 2, 1947, in Teaneck to the late John and Elizabeth (Burns) Neville. He lived in Somerset since 1978 and was previously from Dumont.

Thomas attended West Virginia Tech, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Printing Management. He worked as a quality printing manager for Agfa, formerly Hoechst Celanese, in Readington.

He was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Thomas enjoyed reading and went to the library many times a week. He also looked forward to his daily visit to his buddies at the bagel shop. Above all, Thomas loved spending time with his two grandson and tried to attend each and every game they had.

Mr. Neville was predeceased by his brother John “Skip” Neville.

He is survived by wife over 50 years, Victoria Neville of Somerset; his son, Tim Neville and his wife Stephanie of Somerset; his sister, Margaret Raymo and her husband Dan of Albany, NY; his grandchildren, Timothy and Tyler and a few nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. July 10 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. on July 10.

Entombment and committal service will begin 11 a.m. on July 11 at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. Family and friends may gather 10:15 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Tuition Angels at St. Matthias School – Annual Fund 22-23, 170 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Somerset, NJ 08873.



