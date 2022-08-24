Life Story: Thomas V. Williams, 80; Fire Police Captain In Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department

Thomas V. Williams of Somerset passed away on August 21 at home. He was 80.

Born in Trenton, he was a lifelong resident of Franklin Township.

He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He then worked as a Manager for AT&T in Piscataway until his retirement.

Thomas was a member of the Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department in Somerset, joining in 1983 and later becoming a Life Member. He was honored with the Fire District #1 Distinguished Service Award on March 3, 2012 and became the Fire Police Captain in January 2013.

He also enjoyed fishing both fresh and salt water, watching the Cleveland Browns, the LA Dodgers, the NJ Devils and most of all his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He was predeceased by his mother, Beatrice Holliday in 2002; wife, JoAnn in 2020; and siblings, Donald Williams, Robert Jones and Thelma Jones-Mandeville.

Surviving are his daughters, Celyne D. Peebles and Kimberley Williams (Robert Johnson), both of Somerset; son, Thomas J. Williams (Shannon) of Englishtown ; sister, Cynthia Holliday of Franklin Park; and six grandchildren.

Private cremation services have been handled under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset. A public memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced.



