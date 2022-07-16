Life Story: Teresa Olkewicz, 71; Loved Gardening And Art

Teresa Olkewicz of Somerset passed away on July 11 at the age of 71.

Raised in Bayonne and moving to Somerset in 1976, she loved gardening and her art projects. She will always be remembered for her amazing heart and love for her friends and family.

Waiting with open arms for her are: mother & father: Jozef and Zofia Lesiak, nephew Mark Szadkowski, longtime friend Alexis McCay, along with her furry friends Brandy and Wrecks.

She leaves behind her loving daughter Jessica Sherman and son-in law Steve Sherman who loved her like his own mother. Her cherished grandchildren, Stephen and Joseph Sherman. Partner in crime, best friend and sister Henrietta Lesiak. She also leaves behind her beloved sister and brother-in-law Helen and Zenon Szadkowski, niece Dorothea and her husband Dan and nephew Adam.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. July 22 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. July 23 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Burial to follow in St. Peter the Apostle Cemetery, New Brunswick.



