Life Story: Sunil Fernandes, 50; Local Entrepreneur

The Fernandes Family is heartbroken to announce the passing of their beloved Sunil.

In Loving Memory of Sunil Fernandes of Monroe, formerly of Franklin Township, who passed away on December 12. We pray to God for his departed atma to rest in eternal peace and give strength to the family members to bear the loss of their beloved Sunil

Funeral Puja, Viewing and Last Rites: Friday December 16, ​2022 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Franklin Memorial Park Crematory Chapel 1800 Rt. 27 (Lincoln Highway) North Brunswick.

Funeral will be live-streamed on YouTube Live Channel Below:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClW0vSTFex88Ib3X-NauqbQ

Arrangements are under the respectful care and direction of Funeral Director Christine Cuoco of Ruby Memorial.

Family and friends may offer prayers and condolences at: www.rubymemorialhome.com.



