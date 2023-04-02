Life Story: Steven Groen, 67; Worked At FedEx

Steven Groen, 67, passed away on April 2 at St. Peter’s University Medical Center in New Brunswick.

Mr. Groen was born December 18, 1955, in Ridgewood, New York to the late Frederick and Henrietta (Bours) Groen. He lived in Glendale, New York, and Cliffwood Beach. He went from New Jersey to Rancho Santa Margarita, California, where he resided for 10 years before returning to Somerset.

Steven worked for FedEx for 28 years as a Manager of Vehicle Maintenance. He was a big fan of Nascar and Star Trek. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and attending car shows.

Mr. Groen was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jayne Groen.

He is survived by his two children, Michele Pabuwal and her husband Aditya of Somerset, and Kevin Groen and his wife Iris of Westwood. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth Groen and his wife Roseann and Robert Groen and his wife Katherine; and his grandchildren, Arun, Maya, Ella; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. April 5.

Graveside services and Entombment will be held at 11 a.m., April 6 at Holmdel Cemetery in Holmdel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.



