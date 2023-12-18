Life Story: Stephen H. Pulver, 84; Human Relations Manager

Stephen H. Pulver of Somerset passed away on December 16 at the Parker at Landing Lane Care Facility in New Brunswick. He was 84.

Born in the Bronx, New York, he graduated from Indiana University and settled with his family in Somerset in 1973.

He worked as a Human Resources Manager for various companies throughout the New Jersey/New York area, most recently for Brooklyn Technical College.

Steve enjoyed music, playing the cello and piano and painting with watercolors. He also enjoyed model trains, mystery novels and spending time with his beloved family.

He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Rhea Pulver, and sister, Diane Golub.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Anne; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lori Pulver of Allentown, Pennsylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Marnie and John Gaona of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; and four grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua, Brandon and Audrey.

Funeral services have been held privately under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.





Your Thoughts

comments