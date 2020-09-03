Life Story: Stefano ‘Steven’ Patti, 80; Owned Alfredo’s Restaurant

Another Franklin Township resident has tested positive […]

Coronavirus Update: One More Positive test Result

Another trio of Franklin residents have tested […]

Coronavirus Update: Three More Township Residents Test Positive

WANTED: A FOREVER HOME! This sweet guy is Teck and he […]

Teck Ready for His Forever Home

Syrus Ready for His Forever Home

Kittens Ready for Their Forever Homes

By Bill Bowman

We have kittens! They are of varying colors, ages, and […]