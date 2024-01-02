Life Story: Stacey Ane Golden, 56; Owned Corner Confectionery

Stacey Ane Gondek, 56, of Franklin Park, died on December 18, 2023 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick surrounded by her loving family.

Born in South Amboy, she resided most of her life in Sayreville before moving to Franklin Park.

Stacey owned and operated Confectionately Yours where she would always greet you with a big smile and warm hug.

Daughter of the late Joseph Thomas Gondek, Sr., she is survived by her mom Mary C. (Dennis) Gondek, siblings Joseph T. and Amy Gondek, Jr., Carey and John Cossentino, Janeen Gondek, Jessica Gondek, Quinn J. and Brittany Gondek, Nieces and nephews Megan, Joseph III, Mackenzie and Madison.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmy’s Champions.

Your Thoughts

comments