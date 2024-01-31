Life Story: Simone Joy Zamore-Curbello, 46; Tennis, Vocal Standout At FHS

Simone Joy Zamore-Curbelo was born December 26, 1977 in New York City. She spent her early days in Edison, where she first formed her love of music and dance. Simone began her energetic and spirited passion for performance in Franklin Township, where she acted and sang in numerous school plays and choirs. At home, Simone enjoyed entertaining visitors by putting on impromptu plays with her two younger siblings. Simone excelled in all things she approached.

At Franklin High School, Simone won the All-State tennis doubles championship, and was also an NJ All-State vocal soloist. She then received a scholarship to Princeton University, where she majored in English with a focus on Theater. At Princeton, Simone performed in plays, was a member of the Triangle Theatre Company and worked closely with Pulitzer Prize winner and Nobel Laureate, Toni Morrison, before she graduated in 1999. Simone was beautiful, intelligent and held a remarkable talent and skill to entertain. Look out millennium, here comes Simone!

Simone enjoyed singing, dancing, laughing and sharing her talents with others, as witnessed in her numerous performances. She moved to Queens, New York to pursue stage performance, joining the Actor’s Equity Association, performing in off-Broadway plays and shows. She also worked at Kaplan, Inc., where she began creating training materials and tutoring students, which she continued for over 20 years. She merged her love of teaching with the love for the stage with Prospect Theater Company, eventually becoming the Director of Education. After dating for 10 years, Simone married her husband, Rodrigo Curbelo on July 16, 2010, in Antigua, West Indies. Shortly after, earned her Masters in Arts Education from Harvard University School of Education.

Of all her achievements, Simone’s greatest joy was being Mom to her son Cobain, born January 2016. Through his early childhood years, Simone had been an active volunteer in the school community and the PTA, participating in many school events. Throughout all of Astoria, Queens, where she lived for her last 20 years, Simone’s face and laugh became widely known. Simone had a generous heart and was quick to support others. In 2021, Simone joined Hope Church NYC, where she sang with the worship team, and taught Sunday school. Simone’s love for the church and God brought her fulfillment in life, saying it was the culmination of her singing career.

Simone passed away suddenly from a ruptured brain aneurysm on January 4, 2024. A devastating and sudden loss to family and friends alike, Simone’s passion for life and compassion for others will be greatly missed. She is survived and mourned by her son, Cobain, husband, Rodrigo Curbelo, siblings, Kherry Zamore and Shaz Zamore, parents, Pattie Zamore and McFord Zamore, and a large, loving community of family and friends.

The family is planning a future celebration at a later date as Simone loved a good gathering.





