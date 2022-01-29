Life Story: Sidney Hochman, 91; Elementary School Teacher

Mr. Sidney Hochman passed away on January 27. He was 91 years old.

Mr. Hochman was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. After graduating from high school, he furthered his education at Newark State College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education. He continued his education, earning a Master’s degree in Counseling from Seton Hall University.

He had a lengthy career as an elementary school teacher and guidance counselor in the Clark public school system before retiring at 62 years of age.

Mr. Hochman resided in the Fords section of Woodbridge for many years where he and his wife Roberta raised their two children, Larry and Andrea. The couple moved to the Somerset Run community in Somerset in 2005 – where they made lasting and valuable friendships.

Mr. Hochman enjoyed his retirement traveling extensively with his wife Roberta. They traveled throughout the United States, as well as internationally. They frequently traveled to Europe and South America and even logged a trip through China. Mr. Hochman also was known for his creativity, and was an accomplished artist – preferring painting, drawing and stained glass. He had a tremendous sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh.

He was predeceased by his brother Martin Hochman.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Roberta, and their children Larry Hochman and his wife Carol of Richmond, VA and Andrea Halatin and her husband Mark of Montville. He is also survived by his grandchildren Rebecca and her husband Rich, Katie, Rachel and Jake.

A funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. January 31 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Graveside services will follow at United Hebrew Cemetery in Staten Island.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mr. Hochman’s name to a charity of one’s choice.



