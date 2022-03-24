Life Story: Sandra Despiniadis, Enjoyed Traveling
Sandra Despiniadis passed away on March 23.
She was born in Newark, raised in Fords and graduated from Woodbridge High School. She raised her family in the Somerset section of Franklin Township and was still a resident there.
Mrs. Despinaidis had a lengthy career with Toys R Us. She was employed in the warehouse in Flanders and retired after over thirty years of service. She enjoyed trips to Disney, Las Vegas and Atlantic City and listening to Do-Wop music.
She was predeceased by her brother Lawrence Cataldo and sister Francene Faruolo.
Mrs. Despiniadis is survived by her husband of 47 years, Nicholas Despiniadis, and their children John and Maria Despiniadis.
Visiting will be held from 9-10 a.m. March 28 at the Gleason Funeral Home.
A 10:30 a.m. funeral mass will follow at St. Matthias Church.
Committal services will follow mass at Holy Cross Burial Park on Cranbury Road in East Brunswick.