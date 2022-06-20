Life Story: Roslyn Siegel, 78; Township Travel Agent

Roslyn Siegel of Somerset passed away June 18 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 78.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, she lived in Plainfield before moving to Somerset over 50 years ago.

She owned and operated the Expertravel Inc. Travel Agency in Somerset for many years, coordinating trips to Disney for the Franklin Township school bands and other school music organizations throughout the tri-state area.

Roslyn was also a member of Temple Beth El in Somerset and in her spare time enjoyed gardening, planting and tending to flowers and plants. She especially loved traveling to Mexico and spending time with her husband and beloved friends at Hotel Las Brisas in Ixtapa, which she did every year for over 40 years.

She is predeceased by her parents, Leo and Celia Garfinkel; and brother, Larry Garfinkel.

Surviving are her husband, Bernard; son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Bevin Nittel of Lopatcong; stepdaughter, Jill Siegel of Montclair; stepson, Jon Siegel of Hollywood, California; brother and sister-in-law, Irv & Gloria Garfinkel of Somerset; grandchildren, Jacob & Jordyn; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. June 20 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, officiated by Rabbi Eli Garfinkel.

Burial to follow in Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge.

Shiva will he observed at Temple Beth El, 1489 Hamilton Street, Somerset, New Jersey on Monday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

At the request of the family please refrain from sending flowers. In lieu of flowers donations in her loving memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741.



