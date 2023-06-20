Life Story: Rosemary Genovese, 79; Was Pine Grove Manor Para

Mrs. Rosemary Genovese passed away on June 17 at her home in Somerset. She was 79 years old.

Mrs. Genovese was born in New Brunswick and was raised in Mount Holly for a time before moving to Edison. She graduated from Edison High School and then attended Eastern School For Physicians Aides in New York City. Soon after, Mrs. Genovese married and she and her husband, Louis, moved to the Somerset section of Franklin Township where they would raise their own family.

She stayed at home while raising her children but once they were all in school, she worked as a Paraprofessional at Pine Grove Manor School. She retired after 23 years at the school.

Mrs. Genovese was a parishioner at St. Matthias church in Somerset, enjoyed her pets, gardening and needlepoint.

Mrs. Genovese was predeceased by her parents Anthony and Olga Goy, her brother Thomas Goy and sister Patricia Cernigliaro.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years Louis Genovese, and their children Julie Genovese, Sue Ellen Genovese-Reilly, Anthony Genovese and Raymond Genovese. She is also survived by her sister Carol Martin and her grandchildren Dominic Reilly and Mikayla and MacKenzie Genovese. As well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. June 20 at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. June 21 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. All services will conclude at church.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Genovese’s name to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.





Your Thoughts

comments