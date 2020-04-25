Life Story: Rolando Chavez, Cuban Pro Baseball Player

Rolando Chavez passed away on April 23 at The Regency Heritage Care Center in Somerset.

He was born in Cuba and served as a General in the Cuban Armed Forces. He also was a professional baseball player in Cuba.

He came to the United States and resided in West New York. He was employed as a cook and also worked in the maintenance department with Beckton Dickinson.

Mr. Chavez relocated to Somerset 18 months ago.

He is survived by his children, Geovani Chavez and his wife Gricel of West New York, Yamila Chavez of Somerset, Pedro Chaves of Somerset and Christian Chavez.

Funeral services will take place privately.



