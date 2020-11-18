Life Story: Roger Traver, 66; Former FHS All-County Football Player

Roger Traver passed away on November 10 at University of Wisconsin Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin. He was 66 years old.

Roger was born in Plainfield and raised in Franklin Township. He resided in Tobyhanna, PA for many years prior to moving to Wisconsin.

Roger graduated from Franklin High School where he was an All-County football player, a wrestler, and representative of the student body at board meetings. He served as a Deacon at the Six Mile Run Reformed church. He loved animals and the land, and took great joy in working the family farm with his then wife and partner, Linda (Carron). He obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from Shippensburg University, and retired as a decorated Sergeant with the University of Medicine and Dentistry NJ Police Department in Newark after 30 years of service. He was an expert marksman and self-defense instructor, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Knights of Columbus, and donated to many charitable causes. He was tremendously gifted with his hands, and could fix or construct anything he put his mind to, from leaky pipe to building, from oil filter to engine.

Roger was predeceased by his beloved mother Marion (Duffy) and father John Traver.

He is survived by his daughters Sarah Saunders (and husband Luke) of Wisconsin and Mollie Kleber (and husband Jason) of New Hampshire; and his grandchildren Camille, Leif and Thea (Gillespie) (Saunders), and Laura, Ethan, Rachel, Ian, Julia, Nathan, Emily and Madeline (Kleber). He is also survived by his brothers John Traver (and wife Hazel), Heath Traver (and wife Nancy), Timothy Traver (and wife Judy); and his dear dog, Emma.

Roger was a force, impenetrable and as tough as they come, but with a heart of gold and great generosity of spirit. He will be sorely missed.

Visiting will be held on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 11-12:30 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home and graveside services will held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in East Millstone.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to:

Fraternal Order of Police: https://www.fop.net/CmsPage.aspx?id=229

Habitat for Humanity: https://www.habitat.org/donate/?link=271&source_code=DNWW14071000043&keyword=header-single-gift



