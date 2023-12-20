Life Story: Roger Noah Forde, 17; Adventurous Spirit Who Loved The Outdoors

Our precious angel Noah Forde passed away on December 16 in his bedroom at home in Somerset, surrounded by his family.

Noah spent his last day and night with his family in his favorite place “The Family Room.” He was watching some of his favorite TV shows with his Daddy and Mommy, doing crafts with his sister Natalia, and helping his brother Noel apply to college. Before happily going to bed, Noah finished drinking his delicious chocolate shake while talking during the movie “The Green Lantern.”

Noah was a beautiful, brilliant and loving 17-year-old son. He was born as a miracle in Manhattan but was a lifetime resident of Franklin Township.

Noah attended school at the ARC of Somerset County, First Children of Fanwood School, Lakeview School in Edison and The Matheny School. Since the Covid pandemic, Noah homeschooled with his teacher, Mr. Joe, and had an incredible time during each and every class.

He was a past member of the New York City Church of Christ and the Central Jersey Church of Christ. He remained a current member of King’s Table First Assembly of God Church in Freehold, and LakeWood Church’s Champions Club in Houston, TX before going to heaven.

Noah loved music! Personally, the first instrument he played and owned was the piano. He enjoyed listening to all types of music including Children’s songs, Gospel, R&B, Caribbean, Hip Hop and soothing Classical Lullabies. His number one favorite song was Sesame Street: The Alphabet With Elmo and India Arie. Noah laughed every time he heard this song. His favorite TV shows were Nickelodeon Jr. “Oswald,” The Berenstain Bears, Yo Gabba, Gabba, Blue’s Clues, Preschool Prep “Meet the Colors Series,” and “Go, Diego, Go!” Noah’s all time favorite movie was “The Lion King.” Noah’s face would light up with pure joy and laughter that filled the entire room with happiness when listening to his songs and watching his shows. Noah’s seventeenth birthday was a Yo Gabba, Gabba party!

Noah loved his family and spending time with them everyday. His mommy would hold and snuggle with him face to face, his daddy would hold, dance, play and sing to him. Noah loved to watch his brother play games on the PS4 and his sister perform gymnastics.

Noah’s favorite color was red, as you can tell from his picture. He also was an adventurous spirit and thrill seeker at heart. Noah loved the outdoors, going for walks, traveling on airplanes, and amusement park rides especially at Disney World and iPlay America. He loved going on trips to the Field of Dreams playground in Toms River and locally to Colonial Park to be free on his swing chair. Also, Noah loved spending time with his friends at Kings Table, POAC Autism events and Ability Tree.

Noah graduated from 8th Grade with honors and excelled in everything. He also attended his first prom at Night to Shine, where he was crowned Prom King in 2019! At the age of 16, Noah got his NJ State ID and keys to his car, Franklin Township Library card, and an updated Passport which he used to travel the world. Noah became the Ambassador & Advocate for Elevate360 LLC, where he served as the company’s voice of action for all people with super abilities.

Noah and his legacy will be remembered as the most gentle, lovable, peaceful, fun-filled, and joyful soul who brought light and happiness to all he encountered.

Noah is survived by his parents, Glenville and Angela Forde; his siblings Noel and Natalia Forde; his maternal loving grandmother Linda Byrd; his loving aunt Cassie Hudson; loving cousins Clorrissa Hudson and Nicolas Hudson; his loving cat Nala, and a host of extended family and friends.

Noah’s maternal grandfather Fred Hudson Jr. and his paternal great-great-grandmother Laurine Forde departed before him.

Noah’s Homegoing Celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. December 23 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

The period of 1-3 p.m. is reserved for everyone to come and have a special and private moment with Noah, and 3-4 p.m. will be the Celebration of his Life.

All services will conclude at the funeral home and the repast will take place privately at Noah’s home.

Flowers for Noah can be sent to the funeral home at 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.

Noah will always be our forever son, best friend, miracle angel and precious gift. We love and miss you eternally!





