Life Story: Roger Bernard Griffin Sr., 64, Worked For Rutgers University

Roger Bernard Griffin Sr, 64, of Somerset, closed his eyes on October 27.

Roger, also known as “Record Playing Roger” was born on October 23, 1960, to Willie James Griffin and Eva Mae Griffin (Tellis), in New Brunswick.

After graduating from Franklin High School, he went on to work for Northern Telecom as a traveling technician. He graduated from DeVry University with a degree in Communications. Roger also held the position as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Piscataway for many years. Roger settled in being employed with Rutgers University as an environmental worker, until his death.

In years 1987, 1998 and 2001, Roger became a father to his three blessed children: Marissa V. Scott, Roger B. Griffin, Jr, and Faith A. Harris. Roger had a keen ear and love for music. From DJ’ing with his cousin, to blasting and playing his music while in that room, rocking the house! Roger knew a lot about any and everything. Roger was a gentle spirit, who lived his life unapologetically. He was always there to lend a helping hand wherever he was needed.

He could make you laugh; he could make you smile, whether it was him cracking a joke to him giving you a random nickname. Roger had a knack for keeping you intrigued and engaged with his many stories. Roger loved sports, when it came to football, the NY Giants team was his claim. Some of the things he enjoyed were bicycling, playing his music, reading, watching movies with his beloved popcorn. But most of all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren, as “G-Pop.”

Roger was predeceased by his parents, Willie J. Griffin and Eva M. Griffin; siblings Dorothy M. Wooding, LaVerne Tellis, James, and Abigail Griffin. He is survived by his children, Marissa V. Scott (David), Roger Bernard Griffin, Jr , Faith A. Harris, and by his grandchildren, Alaysia and Mason. Roger is also survived by his siblings Rosemary Griffin, Elaine Cooper, Cecilia Lodge, and Claude Griffin (Novlette), and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special Thank You to his dear friend, Antoinette Stephenson-Sanchez and his little brother/cousin, Barry Byrd.

A gathering will be held from 10:30-11 a.m. on November 15 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at the funeral home.



