Life Story: Robert Zisk, Sr., 67; Volunteer With Franklin Township Little League
Robert C. Zisk, Sr., of Somerset passed away on March 12. He was 67.
Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong resident of Franklin Township.
Bob worked as an Operations Manager for Brenntag Northeast in New Brunswick and Branchburg before his retirement. He was also a longtime volunteer for the Franklin Township Little League. Bob was a fan of Rutgers University sports and the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed fishing and throwing the frisbee to his loyal dogs. Most of all, Bob loved spending time with his grandson, Charlie.
Bob is predeceased by his loving wife, Donna, who passed away in 2017, and his parents, Charles and Irene.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Rob Jr. and Cathy of Somerset; sister, Diane Sitren, also of Somerset, and grandson, Charlie Zisk.
Cremation services have been handled privately.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. March 16 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset with service at 6:30 p.m.