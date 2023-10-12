Life Story: Robert L. Wesner, 65; US Navy Veteran

Robert L. Wesner, of Somerset passed away October 5 at home. He was 65.



Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and raised in Runnemede, he lived in Sicklerville before moving to Somerset over 25 years ago.



Robert worked in sales most of his life, most recently for Home Depot in various locations throughout New Jersey.



He was a US Navy veteran, serving in the early 1980s. He was also a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church, Somerset.



Robert enjoyed fishing, Philadelphia Eagles football, Chicago the band, watching Star Trek and above all, spending time with his beloved family and friends.



He is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Stella Wesner.



Surviving are his wife, Maria Annabella F. Wesner; son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Lisa Wesner of Williamstown; daughter, Jennifer Wesner of Sicklerville; stepson, Dmitry Grachev of Somerset; sister, Kathy Handy of Runnemede; and grandchildren, Austin & Gavin.



Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. October 18 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, followed by a 12 p.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Committal service and interment to follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pennsylvania.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 in his loving memory. Click HERE for ways to donate.





