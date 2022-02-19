Life Story: Robert E. Sherrell, 81; U.S. Army Veteran

Robert E. Sherrell died peacefully on February 18 at RWJUH in New Brunswick. He was 81.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, Mr. Sherrell resided in Somerset for over 40 years.

Prior to his retirement in 2005 he worked as a Folklift Operator for GSA for 15 years, located in Burlington.

Robert loved to work around the house and build things, such as his gazebo that he built last year. He enjoyed helping all of his neighbors around their homes as well.

Mr. Sherrell proudly served his county with the US Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a communicant of St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Predeceased by his children Robert, Roneald and Monica Sherrell.

Surviving are his loving wife of 36 years, Patsey Sherrell; stepson Natonga and stepdaughter Denise Urquhart; five sisters, Janice, Mildred, Regina, Ruby and Gladys; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and a host of nieces and Nephews.

Visitation will be ftom 4-7 p.m. February 25 at The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on February 26 in St. Matthias Church, Somerset, NJ (PLEASE NOTE MEET AT CHURCH).

Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Somerset, with Military Honors.