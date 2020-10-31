Life Story: Robert ‘Dickie’ R. Hart Jr., 68; Owned Auto Body Shop

Robert “Dickie” R. Hart Jr., 68, passed away suddenly at home on October 29.

Dickie was born March 1, 1952 in Plainfield to the late Robert and Dorothy Hart. He grew up and lived in South Plainfield, before settling in Somerset.

Dickie owned and operated Dick Harts Autobody in Middlesex for many years. He was a proud life member of Warren County Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and skilled fishermen. Dickie lived up to his last name and had a big heart; he would help anyone in need.

Dickie is survived by his fiancé, Sharon Hendry; his son, Jeremy Hart; his daughter, Jessi Miller and her husband Nick; his brothers, Glenn Hart and his wife Darlene and Don Hart and his wife Linda; his sister, Susan Kent and her husband Mike; his two grandchildren, Colby and Addison Miller and many extended family and friends.

Memorial contribution can be made in honor of Dickie Hart to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate or to P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215.



