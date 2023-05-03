Life Story: Robert Bruce Hawkins, 77; Former New Brunswick Police Officer

Robert Bruce Hawkins passed away on April 28 at the age of 77.

He was born on July 18, 1945, in Somerville to Wilbur and Myrtle Hawkins. Robert was a lifelong resident of Somerset, and his unwavering commitment to serving his community made him a cherished and respected member of the New Brunswick and Somerset area.

After serving honorably in the Army reserves from 1975 to 1981, Robert went on to work as a dedicated officer at the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department for 5 years. He then served as a police officer and detective for the New Brunswick Police Department for 25 years, where he made a lasting impact on his fellow officers and the community he served. After retiring from the force, Robert owned and operated Hawk Agency LLC, a private security business, before working for the New Brunswick School system for 18 years. Robert was also on the Board of Middlesex County Credit Union, where he dedicated his time to making a difference in his community.

Robert was a gifted athlete, playing football and running track. He was inducted into the New Brunswick Hall of Fame and was a past president. Robert’s love of football led him to be on the practice squad for the NY Giants. In his free time, he enjoyed Soap Box car racing, fishing, and watching old westerns and police shows. During the holidays, he would honor the memory of black deceased police officers by putting flags on their graves and conducted interviews with the remaining members of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Robert was a man who gave back to his community in every way possible. He was a member of the after-school program “Play Safe,” and the Masons. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Myrtle Hawkins, his sister Shirley Dixon, and his brother John Hawkins.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Alice Hawkins; his children, Andrea Hawkins, Tiffany Hawkins, his brother, Robert Ingram; and his uncle, Gilbert Hawkins. He is also survived by his grandson, Derek Hawkins, his bonus children, Catina Long, and Shawn Long; his bonus grandchildren, Justin, Kaylyn, Cidney Tyler, and Savanna, and his great-grandchild, Levi.

Robert’s legacy will be celebrated on May 9 at Abundant Life Family Worship Church, 259 George Street, New Brunswick. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Cemetery in North Brunswick.

Robert Hawkins will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, who lived a life of service to his community. His impact on those around him will be felt for generations to come.





