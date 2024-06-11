Life Story: Rita M. Lauder, 94; Longtime Resident

Mrs. Rita M Lauder passed away June 8 at the age of 94.

Rita was born in St Peter’s Hospital to Gus and Rose Chadwick and grew up in New Brunswick.

She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Peter’s Church and attended St Peter’s Grammar and High School, graduating from SPHS in 1947.

After school she was employed by Squibb Pharmaceuticals in New Brunswick.

It was while working there that she met her future husband Charles Lauder and they married in 1951.

They moved to Somerset in 1954 where together they raised seven children in the home Rita resided in for 70 years.

Mrs. Lauder was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Charles J. Lauder and three of her sisters, Madelyn Kane, Dorothy Lyons and Marie Toth.

Rita is survived by her dear loving sister Jane Monett, AKA the queen of scrabble, and also by all of Rita’s children, Kathy Young (husband Bob), Charlie Lauder (wife Kathleen), Terry Kucsan (husband Ken), Barbara Bunting (husband Tom), Patty Lauder, Tim Lauder (wife Kathrine) and Amy Hancocks.

Rita had 23 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews.

Rita loved us all with a passion unsurpassed.

She kept a happy home where all were always welcome as the many family gatherings and various parties (St. Patrick’s Day) showed, with food, fun and endless laughter.

Rita was an avid scrabble player and wherever the party was her portable scrabble board would follow. There was also the weekly scrabble game that she always looked forward to. Rita will be missed by us all!

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. June 14 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. A funeral mass will be offered at 10 a.m. June 15 in St. Peter the Apostle Church, New Brunswick. (All services will take place at church, please arrive by 9:45 a.m.)

Committal services to follow at Holy Cross Crematory, East Brunswick. Mrs. Lauder’s cremated remains will placed in St. Peter’s Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.





