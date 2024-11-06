Life Story: Richard Perrotta, 83; History Enthusiast

Richard Perrotta, 83, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at his home on November 4.

Richard was born on February 15, 1941, in Brooklyn to the late John and Vera (Guarino) Perrotta. Raised in Brooklyn, he married the love of his life, Patricia, and the couple began their life together in Great Kills, Staten Island. Later, they moved to West Brighton, Staten Island, where they raised their family. In 2019, Richard moved to Somerset to live with his daughter, Janine, and son-in-law, Charles.

From a young age, Richard developed a strong work ethic, assisting local deliveries at a Jewish deli and selling aprons for his mother. He then worked in the neighborhood deli with his father, where he honed his skills as a meat cutter. He later had a long and dedicated career as a meat cutter for Pathmark in New York City.

Richard was a history enthusiast with a deep appreciation for old war and western shows. A simple man who never asked for much, he was known for his strength, sense of humor, and love for his family, especially his beloved grandchildren.

Richard was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in West Brighton and enjoyed traveling with Patricia, with Caribbean cruises being a favorite.

Richard was predeceased by his cherished wife, Patricia Perrotta; his brother, Pasquale Perrotta; and his sisters, Julie Irieidi and Camille Marie.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Janine Krauss, and her husband, Charles; his devoted sons, Richard Perrotta and John Perrotta; his brother, John Perrotta and his wife Patricia; and his sister, Jone Orlando and her husband George. Richard also leaves behind his adoring grandchildren, Jessica, Jason, Jasmine, Joshua, Erica, Isaiah, Elijah, Jelissa, Amber, Camille, Liam, Maria, and Joseph; and great-grandchildren, Niko, Michael, Adriana, Genesis, Melody, Christian, Justin, Eliana and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 3-5 p.m. November 10 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. November 11 at Gleason Funeral Home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Burial and committal services will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Staten Island.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.



