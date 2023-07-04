Life Story: Richard H. Kaiser, Jr., 78; Founded Kaiser Landscaping

Richard H. Kaiser, Jr. of Somerset passed away on June 30 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.

Born in Jersey City and raised in Secaucus and Piscataway, he had lived in Somerset for most of his life. He enjoyed spending any time possible on Long Beach Island and always had a copy of the Sandpaper with him.

Rick worked as a technician for Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill for 30 years and established Kaiser Landscaping in Somerset more than 60 years ago. The company grew to include more than 50 employees with the support of his sons, Steve and Rob.

He was respected for his strong work ethic, often working 2-3 jobs at a time. He always enjoyed his work, whether it was fixing up an old house, remodeling another or building something new. He was passionate about landscaping from an early age when he started mowing lawns as a young boy. He was very active with Cook College and learned as much as he could about landscaping and turf management.

He was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, boater, gardener, mechanic, and never missed a chance to operate a tractor or heavy equipment. Classic car shows were an event not to be missed as well as the annual Chowderfest in the fall at LBI. After retirement, he tended to chickens and livestock at home and enjoyed morning visits from local deer and wildlife.

He was a regular parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and is predeceased by his parents, Richard and Madeline Kaiser.

Most of all, Rick cherished spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Madeline; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Neile Kaiser of Wailuku, Hawaii, Steve and Tina Kaiser of South Bound Brook and Rob and Beth Kaiser of Piscataway; daughter, Jenny Kaiser of Piscataway; eight grandchildren, Clay and wife Carolyn, Finn, Leif, Steven and wife Yulia, Randy and his wife Ashlynn, Haley, Justin and Liz; as well as great-grandchild Carter. His favorite dogs, Leo and Stella will miss kissing him on a daily basis.

Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. July 7 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. July 8 at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Donations in lieu of flowers to be made in Rick’s name to the Popcorn Park animal refuge in Forked River NJ.





