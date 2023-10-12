Life Story: Richard Demler, 85; Computer Specialist, Nature Photographer

Richard Demler, 85, passed away on October 11 at J.F.K. Medical Center in Edison.

He was born on May 31, 1938, in Perth Amboy, to the late Augustine and Elizabeth (Ribar) Demler. Richard grew up in the Fords section of Woodbridge before eventually settling in Somerset.

Richard served honorably in the Army National Guard Reserves and dedicated many years of his career as a computer specialist for Colgate-Palmolive in Piscataway. A devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook, Richard found solace and strength in his faith.

Richard had a passion for nature photography and traveled the world to capture its beauty. His photographs were a testament to his keen eye and appreciation for the wonders of the natural world. In addition to photography, he enjoyed golf, tennis, and fishing.

Richard was preceded in death by his former spouse, Carol Demler, his brothers, Edward Demler and Robert Demler, and his son-in-law, Dino Galiano.

He is survived by his daughters, Denise Galiano and Jeannine Stulack, and her husband John, as well as his sons, Richard Demler Jr. and Michael Demler. Additionally, he is survived by his four grandchildren, Giulianna, Gian, Amanda, and Breanne, his great-grandson Niko.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. October 14 at Our Lady of Mercy in South Bound Brook, located at 122 High Street, South Bound Brook.

Following the mass, committal services and entombment will take place at Holy Cross Mausoleum in East Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Richard Demler’s name can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org. These organizations work tirelessly to support research and provide assistance to those affected by Parkinson’s disease.





